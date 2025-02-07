Centerstage has done it again – Miss Holmes Sparkles – The Suburban Times

Miss Holmes. Art by Centerstage.

Come see the bubbly Trista Duval as the staid, intellectual Sherlock Holmes. Of course, the words staid and “intellectual don’t really apply since she is like a butterfly, flitting from one thought to three others. She just plain sparkles.

After watching and reviewing a different Holmes and Watson production with female detectives in Olympia, Don and I were really looking forward to seeing the production at Federal Way’s Centerstage.

Driving up from the Port of Tacoma got a little scary once we started clinging to the hills and twisting roads under a constant snow fall. However, for the many fans of the great detective, Miss Holmes is a true delight—expanding and commenting upon the original, while adding its own severe twist.

Trista Duval (Artistic Director of Centerstage) was so much fun as Sherlock Holmes. She’s imaging herself at Sherlock of course, and really confusing her possible flat mate Atlas Peek as Dr. Watson. One of the funniest things is that Watson keeps exclaiming “I am not a doctor!” until she just gives up and goes along with the silliness.

Here are three reviews from other productions of Miss Holmes:

Around The Town Chicago- Highly Recommended . . . For the many fans of the great detective, Miss Holmes is a true delight—expanding and commenting upon the original, while adding its own twist.”

The Chicago Tribune Review of Miss Holmes last year doesn’t turn the Doyle mythology completely upside down . . . but Christopher M. Walsh’s take suggests . . . that “being the world’s greatest detective is even harder when one is metaphorically doing it backward and in high heels.”

Centerstage had use of their entire stage for this performance. Furniture, paintings, and props constantly changed as the detectives interviewed, investigated, and sought the realities of crime and criminals.

Miss Holmes gave the ticket holders a 12-actor live production plus understudies, all performing really well in the efforts on a super layout of the stage. Trista Duval, leaving her normal work behind the curtain and stepping forward as Sherlock Holmes, did a wonderful job as the iconic Holmes. Following up Trista was Atlas Peek as confused, “I am not a doctor!”, Dorothy Watson. Atlas Peek did a wonderful job as the ignored Watson and sometimes infuriated flat mate.

Varun Kainth took on Holmes’ exasperated brother, Mycroft Holmes. He does exasperation very well in an exasperated delivery.

Mathaeus Andersen from Denmark graduated with a BFA from Pacific Lutheran University. He plays Thomas Chapman.

Lesley Gordon who played Emma in last year play Elizabeth Chapman, wife of Thomas Chapman. She has performed a little Shakespeare and even Bogle in Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Lakewood Playhouse.

Sally Brady was last seen at Centerstage in Harvey. She has had a number of parts at Centerstage before. In our Sherlock Holmes production, she plays Eudora Featherstone.

Ben Stahl plays Reginald Featherstone, husband of Eudora Featherstone. Ben was last seen at Centerstage as the silly servant Olivier in Tartuffe. Ben has a nice line of production work on stage.

Tim Takechi is back. Previously he has performed six times at Centerstage. He has performed at Dukesbay, Burien Actor’s Theatre, ReAct Theatre, Lakewood Playhouse, and Banbridge Performing Arts.

Van Lang Pham made his debut at Centerstage in Yellow Fever and “The Hatmaker’s Wife”. He returned to Centerstage as Michael Stamford.

Amy Anderson plays both Mrs. Hudson and Dr. Anderson. She has been seen at Tacoma Musical Playhouse and Burien Actor’s Theatre.

Sacha Latham plays Edwin Greener/Superintendent. He also played in Emma as well as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Christina Ramirez is thrilled to be in her first production at Center Stage. She’s had roles in Cabaret at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, A Live Radio Play at Lakewood Playhouse and One Man, Two Guvnors at Tacoma Little Theatre.

Nathan Cardenas plays one of the orderlies in Miss Holmes.

Miss Holmes runs through February 23 at Centerstage Theatre. For tickets, go to www.CenterstageTheatre.com.