Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound honors young leaders at annual gala – The Suburban Times

Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound press release.

Tacoma, WA – The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound will host its highly anticipated 2025 Legacy of HOPE – celebrating its Youth of the Year from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on February 20 at Hotel Murano in Tacoma. The event will bring together approximately 400 community members to honor and celebrate the achievements of our region’s young leaders. This year’s event is made possible by the generous support of Lane and Lynn Smith of Tacoma Stars and Tacoma Galaxy.

Youth of the Year is the premier recognition of teen leadership by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The program acknowledges Club members who demonstrate outstanding leadership, academic excellence and community service. Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound will recognize four exceptional leaders:

Talelia Sweet, Bremerton Branch, 12th grade, Bremerton High School

Aliana Riviere, Lakewood Branch, 12th grade, Clover Park High School

Korde Lamar, Al Davies Branch, 12th grade, Annie Wright

Mason Sullivan, Henry T. Schatz Branch, 12th Grade, Franklin Pierce High School

Winning scholarships are thanks in part to contributions from Len and Darcy Zarelli, and include a $10,000 award for first place; a $7,000 for second place and $5,500 for each remaining candidate.

In a comprehensive selection process, finalists participate in interviews, write essays, and deliver speeches to a panel of judges made up of local community leaders. At the Legacy of HOPE event, the branch winners will present their speeches before a full audience, with the winner announced at the end of the evening.

The winning teen will advance to the state level, where they’ll compete against top Youth of the Year winners from across Washington. From there, they’ll move on to the regional competition, where they’ll have the chance to earn additional scholarships. The regional winner will then progress to the national stage, unlocking even greater opportunities.

Alongside honoring the Youth of the Year finalists, the Legacy of HOPE event will feature two notable presentations. Louis P. Cooper Jr. will receive the 2025 Stan Naccarato Community Service Award, and LaTasha Wortham will be inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame.

“Louis’s leadership on multiple non-profit boards has helped drive impactful initiatives for youth,” said Carrie Holden, CEO and president of Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound. “His advocacy for diversity, and passion for addressing systemic issues, continues to inspire lasting change in Tacoma, making him a truly deserving recipient of this award.”

LaTasha Wortham, a proud Hilltop native, and Al Davies Branch Alumni, will be inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame for her commitment to her community.

“She actively champions local initiatives, mentors youth, and supports programs that foster growth and opportunity,” said Sierra Raynor, Boys & Girls Clubs Director of Operations. “LaTasha’s dedication to building connections and empowering others reflects her unwavering belief in creating a stronger, more vibrant Tacoma for future generations.”

For more information on how to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound and purchase tickets, please visit https://www.bgcsps.org/LOH

Event details:

Time: 5:30 p.m. Doors Open, 6:30-8 p.m. Dinner & Program

Date: February 20, 2025

Location: Hotel Murano, Bicentennial Pavilion

Event registration Link: https://www.bgcsps.org/LOH