Upcoming licensing system upgrade: Plan ahead for February renewals – The Suburban Times

Washington vehicle and boat owners needing to update their license plate tabs in February are encouraged to do so online this week, or in person by Feb. 13.

Washington’s Department of Licensing will be performing an upgrade to its entire vehicle and boat licensing system, which will make the system unavailable online Feb. 10-17, and in person beginning Friday, Feb. 14.

The entire system is scheduled to be fully functioning on Feb. 18.

Pierce County licensing agencies will be closed Feb. 14-17. The licensing unit in the Pierce County Auditor’s Office will be open on Friday, Feb. 14 for general questions and other licensing services. The office will be closed on the weekend, including the Presidents’ Day holiday on Feb. 17.

