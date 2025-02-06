 North Shore Golf Course renovations underway – The Suburban Times

North Shore Golf Course renovations underway

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News

A better player experience is on its way to North Shore Golf Course as a $7.5 million renovation project around the facility began in November.

The biggest part of the renovation is a replacement of the course’s irrigation system.

“The original irrigation system is 40 years or older depending on which part of it we’re talking about,” North Shore General Manager David Wetli said. “It was time for that to go. … It turned into where our maintenance crew spent a lot of time and money every year just repairing leaks on it.”

Other pieces of the renovation project include some tree removal around the course and a revitalization to the tee boxes and greens.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

The post North Shore Golf Course renovations underway appeared first on Puyallup Tribe.

