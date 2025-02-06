Nobles introduces bill to require AANHPI history in WA public schools – The Suburban Times

Legislation to require instruction on Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) history in Washington public schools was introduced in the Washington State Senate.

Senate Bill 5574, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would direct the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to adopt AANHPI history learning standards by Sept. 1, 2028, and require all public schools to incorporate the curriculum beginning in the 2029-30 school year. The bill also establishes an AANHPI History Advisory Committee to support curriculum development and educator training.

“Washington has long been home to vibrant Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander communities, yet their contributions and histories are often left out of our classrooms,” Nobles said. “At a time when hate crimes and discrimination against these communities are on the rise, education is one of our most powerful tools to foster understanding and build a more inclusive future for all students.”

“This bill would ensure that many students in our public schools will soon see themselves as part of the narrative when learning about U.S. history and Washington state history. We believe this bill reflects the needs and desires of our diverse AA & NH/PI diaspora in Washington state and would be an important step in combating anti-Asian American racism and bullying that has proliferated these past few years and in addressing the mental health of students, so they feel a sense of belonging and representation,” said Angelie Chong, state director of Make Us Visible Washington, a stakeholder group that worked on the bill with Nobles.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee and awaits a public hearing date.