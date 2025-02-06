Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Week – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Barb Kohler.

February 7-14 is CHD Awareness Week. Most people are unaware that congenital heart defects (CHDs) are the number one birth defect in the United States, yet 1 in every 110 (40,000 annually) are born with one or more CHDs. Of those, 25% will need heart surgery or medical interventions just to survive. Today 2-4 million Americans are living with CHD with more than half of those being over the age of eighteen. Although treatment options are improving for this population, CHD remains a leading cause of death for children. CHD is not just a birth defect, but a life-long condition requiring specialized care.

This is a very personal issue for me and my family, as my second grandson was born in 2019 with congenital heart defects – five defects to be exact (double outlet right ventricle, ventricular septal defect, common atrioventricular valve, secundum atrial septal defect, coarctation of the aorta). There can be no adequate description of the emotional, physical and financial toll this can take on a family. Fortunately, there is support through Mended Hearts and there is also promising research, but much more needs to be done.

Awareness about CHD is vital to making a better life for children and adults living with CHD. Through early detection and diagnosis, better treatment options, and CHD research, these children and adults will have a far better chance at living longer, healthier lives.

Mended Little Hearts is a program of The Mended Hearts, Inc., a national non-profit organization that provides hope, help and healing to families of children and adults who have CHD in our community and around the nation. We are committed to creating awareness of this issue so that families who have children and adults with CHD can have hope for a better future. Mended Little Hearts supports the littlest heart patients of all,

Mended Little Hearts may be reached nationally at 1-888-HEART99 (1-888-432-7899) or by visiting the website at www.mendedlittlehearts.org.