Tacoma City Manager Appoints Patti Jackson as Interim Police Chief – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has announced the appointment of Patti Jackson as interim Police Chief, effective February 24, 2025.

Patti Jackson brings 35 years of law enforcement experience to the role, including extensive leadership experience with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

“Protecting people with compassion, equity, accountability, and trust is one of the most important responsibilities in local government,” said City Manager Pauli. “Patti Jackson has proven experience most recently leading Pierce County’s Patrol Operations as Chief and prior to that, serving the Corrections Bureau for eight years as Chief, and I am confident the Tacoma Police Department will benefit from the relationships she has built and the lines of communication she has opened. She is also uniquely positioned to provide both informed leadership and a fresh perspective. She will lead the department forward through this transition while providing a thorough and objective assessment at all levels.”

Patti Jackson currently serves as the Basic Law Enforcement Academy Corrections Commander at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission and is eager to begin her work with the Tacoma Police Department.

“The Tacoma Police Department has significantly lowered violent crime levels and built strong community relationships, especially in the past few years,” said Patti Jackson. “I look forward to prioritizing public safety while strengthening established relationships and fostering new ones. I also look forward to building trust amongst the Tacoma Police Department’s employees, both sworn and civilian. In order to move this department and city forward safely, I will need their support and guidance.”

Throughout her career, Patti Jackson has prioritized strengthening trust between law enforcement and the community, while also gaining experience in negotiating union contracts, preparing budgets, and mentoring colleagues into leadership positions. She has consistently demonstrated a commitment to holding those who break the law accountable while showing empathy for those experiencing homelessness, addiction challenges, and mental health troubles.

Patti Jackson will lead the department until the City Manager identifies – and the City Council confirms – a permanent Police Chief. The City will begin this robust recruitment process next month and seek valuable input from community. Community updates on how to engage in this process will be available at cityoftacoma.org and on the City’s official social media platforms.