Stifling defense propels Warriors on the basketball court – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

Pressure is a word synonymous with the sport of basketball.

Implying, escaping and handling pressure are keys to success for any high school hoops program. The Chief Leschi Warriors girls basketball team prides itself on dictating the pace of the game from baseline-to-baseline with its full-court press defense. The Warriors, who currently have a record of 7-9 at publication, are still alive in the playoff hunt.

“We’ve been pressing most of the year and we really try to speed teams up on the offensive end,” Warriors coach Jarrod Plummer said. “For the most part, our identity is we are trying to pressure you.”

The Warriors’ roster is balanced with speedy guards and a prolific presence in the paint, which wreaks havoc on opponents. Plummer said sophomore post player Sariah Walden is averaging around 16 points per game and is the Warriors’ leading rebounder.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

The post Stifling defense propels Warriors on the basketball court appeared first on Puyallup Tribe.

