State Board to hear legislative session update at February meeting – The Suburban Times

State Board to hear legislative session update at February meeting

Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges press release.

Members of the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges are slated to hear an update on the 2025 legislative session during their regular board meeting Thursday, Feb. 6. Included in the update will be a report on college system policy proposals on expanding College Bound scholarship eligibility, High School Completion tuition waiver and a Tribal elder tuition waiver.

On the agenda for the board’s study session on Wednesday, Feb. 5, is an overview of Gov. Inslee’s operating and capital budget proposals released in December. Also on that agenda are updates on the college system’s allocation model review and a study of the system’s bachelor’s degrees, including statements of need from:

The study session and business meeting will be held at the State Board office, 1500 Jefferson St. SE in Olympia, and will be streamed live on TVW. The agenda and background materials are posted on the State Board website. The meetings are open to the public.

