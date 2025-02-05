 Snow! That means it’s Baseball Time in the Northwest – The Suburban Times

Snow! That means it’s Baseball Time in the Northwest

Submitted by Lakewood Baseball Club.

Well, we probably won’t PLAY baseball in the snow, but it’s time to start thinking about baseball. Sign-ups are now open for the Lakewood Baseball Club, an affiliate of All Things Baseball, a 501c3 in the State of Washington. In 2024, LBC increased participation to 262 boys and girls (more than double a couple of years ago), with 68 volunteers. Scholarships were awarded to 26 kids. Money WILL NOT be a deterrent to playing baseball in Lakewood!

LBC serves boys and girls 12 and under in the following divisions:

  • 6U  T-Ball  $70/player
  • 8U Coach Pitch  $140/player
  • 10U Kid Pitch, no lead-off  $210/player
  • 12U Kid Pitch, with lead-off $280/player

Signups now open! Closing April 1. We need coaches!

Go to: https://lakewoodbaseballclub.org

“Little League baseball is a very good thing because it keeps the parents off the streets.” – Yogi Berra

