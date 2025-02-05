Snow! That means it’s Baseball Time in the Northwest – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Baseball Club.

Well, we probably won’t PLAY baseball in the snow, but it’s time to start thinking about baseball. Sign-ups are now open for the Lakewood Baseball Club, an affiliate of All Things Baseball, a 501c3 in the State of Washington. In 2024, LBC increased participation to 262 boys and girls (more than double a couple of years ago), with 68 volunteers. Scholarships were awarded to 26 kids. Money WILL NOT be a deterrent to playing baseball in Lakewood!

LBC serves boys and girls 12 and under in the following divisions:

6U T-Ball $70/player

8U Coach Pitch $140/player

10U Kid Pitch, no lead-off $210/player

12U Kid Pitch, with lead-off $280/player

Signups now open! Closing April 1. We need coaches!

Go to: https://lakewoodbaseballclub.org

“Little League baseball is a very good thing because it keeps the parents off the streets.” – Yogi Berra