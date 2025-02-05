 Nobles bill to address physician shortages heard in committee – The Suburban Times

Nobles bill to address physician shortages heard in committee

A bill to tackle Washington’s physician shortage and improve health equity was heard in the Senate Health & Long-Term Care Committee Friday (Jan. 31, 2025). 

Senate Bill 5226, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would establish a grant program to fund residency positions specifically for international medical graduates (IMGs). These positions would focus on high-demand specialties like internal and family medicine, pediatrics, and psychiatry. The program requires at least 75% of the funded positions to be filled by IMGs, helping to diversify the health care workforce and expand access to care in underserved and rural areas. 

“Washington’s physician shortage leaves too many without access to care,” Nobles said. “This bill provides a practical, equitable solution by integrating skilled international medical graduates into our health care system and addressing critical gaps statewide.” 

The bill also includes oversight through an advisory committee and biennial reporting to the Legislature to ensure transparency and measurable outcomes. 

Follow its progress here

