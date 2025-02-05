Monica and More – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Monica Comica Art by Dr Johnny Wow

The name Monica is a feminine name of Latin origin that means “to advise” or “to warn”. It comes from the Latin word monere. Monica disliked the name because it was easy to misspell and confuse. A number of fellow student members never could get the name right. Monica hated the name growing up and would have hated the name as an adult.

As a fifth grader she used to get really steamed up when one student kept calling her “Comica” because she thought it was funny . . . and even made a drawing on the blackboard with the name “Comica.” After several comments reached the fifth grade teacher, who saw the chalk work drawing, the creator, “Angelina” was called forward and had her hand slapped with a ruler. Angelina didn’t cry out loud, but the tears ran down her cheeks.

After school Monica ran Angelina down and apologized for the teacher. The two went to a candy and ice cream store just to share. The two became great friends. Angelina would often poke Monica with the name and the two would laugh together. Through high school the two remained friends but grew apart in college. After college the two got back together and worked on a new facial cream . . . Monika with a K. It was a hit right away. The two originators and several buddies of theirs worked together. The new cream was beneficial for almost any skin color, which paid off nicely for the new products.

The entire friends group worked together and their big hit was based on the name from years ago “Comica.” Comica began a winner from the beginning. It was a hit immediately from clown entertainers from across the U.S. as well as sales around the world. The capper was perfect. The newly successful company had thousands of free one foot measuring sticks called “Angelinas” that could be used at no charge. They made everyone working in the company rich . . . and darn happy about it.