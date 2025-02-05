Maureen Fife Announces Retirement Plans – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Libby Catalinich, President, Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

It is with tremendous gratitude and appreciation that I share with you that Maureen Fife, our Chief Executive Officer, has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2025.

Maureen has been an outstanding leader for nearly two decades, transforming Habitat from a small team into the thriving organization it is today. Under her leadership, Tacoma Habitat has experienced remarkable growth, now operating four retail stores and managing three active developments with 31 homes under construction. She has also spearheaded an ambitious initiative to acquire 80 existing single-family homes, ensuring they remain permanently affordable within our community.

Maureen’s leadership and dedication have fostered strong community connections, bringing well-earned recognition and admiration to both her and our local Habitat. She has been at the forefront, both locally and nationally, as an expert and advocate for affordable housing. With this announcement, we want to assure you that Habitat’s Board of Directors has established a plan to identify and hire our next Chief Executive Officer.

In the days ahead, a select committee of Habitat Board members and community partners will launch the search process. We aim to identify our next leader from the talented nonprofit professionals in the Northwest. For more details, please contact execsearch@tpc-habitat.org.

We are committed to keeping you well informed as we move through this significant transition. We are grateful to have your support on this new journey ahead. These are exciting times for Habitat!

Thank you for your support and partnership. We look forward to continuing to work together to develop and sustain affordable homeownership in Pierce County.