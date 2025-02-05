Letter: The real heroes – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

The Grammys and Oscars have long been celebrated as the pinnacle of achievement in music and film, but in a world facing real struggles, should they be our highest honors? Every year, celebrities—already wealthy and famous—gather to applaud each other in lavish ceremonies, while the true heroes of society go unrecognized. Teachers, nurses, firefighters, and volunteers shape lives, save people, and strengthen communities, yet their sacrifices rarely receive national acknowledgment.

Imagine a national awards show dedicated to honoring these unsung heroes. The best teacher, who changes the lives of students despite underfunded classrooms, should be celebrated with the same enthusiasm as a chart-topping artist. The most selfless nurse, who works exhausting hours to care for the sick, deserves the same recognition as an Oscar-winning actor. The bravest firefighter, who risks everything to save others, should walk across a stage with millions watching—not just be thanked in passing.

These are the people who make society function, yet we elevate entertainers while ignoring those who truly matter. Entertainment has its place, but it should not overshadow service, compassion, and heroism. If we had national awards for the best teachers, volunteers, nurses, and first responders, we would inspire a new generation to pursue these vital professions.

It’s time to shift the spotlight. Real greatness isn’t found in fame and fortune—it’s found in those who dedicate their lives to helping others. Let’s celebrate them the way they deserve.