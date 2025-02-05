In the Book Nook with … Fia Sylvan – The Suburban Times

Author Fia Sylvan

Author Fia Sylvan currently lives in Western Oregon, but is from the East Coast originally. She currently works in healthcare, doing physical therapy. Prior to this, she spent a decade working in construction and horticulture, dabbled in caretaking, retail and food service, horseback riding instruction, and dog training. She started writing when she was about sixteen years old, keeping journals from her many travels after that. Her first book, a memoir, was published in October, 2024; by now, it has already won a Speak Up Talk Radio Firebird Award. Fia is a member of several self-publishing and independent author Facebook groups; you can find her website at https://likearedwoodseed.godaddysites.com/. When Fia isn’t writing, her favorite hobby is reading. As a Master Gardener, she is also gardening, growing food, and creating biodiversity in addition to the volunteer work that’s part of being involved in the organization. She owns two rescue dogs (thus, dog training has become a hobby of sorts) and a cat. And all things out of doors are another passion, such as camping, hiking, kayaking, and exploring wild places.

Which genres do you cover?

Fia Sylvan: My book falls into the genres of memoir, narrative non-fiction, survival stories, trauma survivors, and adversity. Similar in many ways to The Glass Castle, Educated, and What My Bones Know, and yet uniquely different from each of these, especially in the sheer breadth of its scope and the larger and deeper story beyond the childhood trauma that is shared within.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Fia Sylvan: My first and only book so far is Like A Redwood Seed—Stronger Than The Flames: One Stubborn Girl’s Story of Survival and Resilience. This book is a memoir of my childhood and young adulthood, growing up in a blended, bi-racial, dysfunctional American family. It takes readers on a journey through some dark themes of abuse, mental illness, poverty, homelessness and up through some unique and meaningful travel adventures as a young adult. The journey takes readers from dark places to Iditarod sled dog training in Montana, wildfire prevention for the Forest Service in Idaho, to construction work among Latino immigrants in Texas summer, to working my way across Scotland through peat bogs and oyster beds.

At which book events can readers find you?

Fia Sylvan: None planned yet, but I am looking for opportunities!

Fia Sylvan’s book debut is her already awarded memoir.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Fia Sylvan: I am happy to connect with readers via my book page on Facebook. I’d love to hear reader thoughts and questions!

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Fia Sylvan: The main message I hoped to convey is to anyone who is struggling or has struggled, and still feels alone and unseen — you are not alone. There are so many of us out there, battling to place one foot in front of the other every day, often unacknowledged and never celebrated. I wanted to bring that to light that everyday people’s stories matter too, not just celebrities.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Fia Sylvan: Diana Gabaldon is my favorite author of all time. I love and deeply respect her ability to make me laugh out loud, cry, rage, and love all within the pages of a single book, in addition to writing stories of epic proportions and complexities.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Fia Sylvan: I have to write when the mood strikes me. Sometimes I took breaks for years while working on this book, and other times, I wrote non-stop for weeks on end (in between my day job of course). I frequently find I’m struck by inspiration at random times and always take notes (be it via phone or paper) to pull out later and add to the book.

What are you currently working on?

Fia Sylvan: Marketing and advertising this, my first book! It is taking far more time and energy than I ever anticipated, and has been a steep learning curve.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Fia Sylvan: I’m currently reading a fantasy novel When The Moon Hatched and highly recommend it! I’m loving it. But I read all genres, my favorites being historical fiction, fantasy, and memoir.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Fia Sylvan: Be prepared for how much more difficult it is to write a book than you think it’s going to be!

You can find Fia Sylvan’s book on Amazon.