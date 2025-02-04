 TPS Projection Meeting first Wednesdays – The Suburban Times

TPS Projection Meeting first Wednesdays

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.

Are you a photographer interested in sharing your photos, learning tips and meeting new friends?
Come check out the Tacoma Photographic Society.

Our monthly Projection meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month starting at 6:30pm at Curtis High School in University Place. Members submit images each month for review and constructive comments.

Everyone is invited to attend. TPS also holds a print meeting on the third Thursday of each month at the Waller Road Grange. For more info, please visit our website at tacomaphoto.org.

