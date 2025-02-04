Optimistic attitude drives Warriors boys hoopsters on the hardwood – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

Chief Leschi boys basketball coach David Jenkins Jr. isn’t the kind of coach who only cares about wins and losses.

Jenkins, who played for the University of Utah, University of Nevada Las Vegas and Purdue University throughout his collegiate hoops career, is determined to ensure his players succeed off and on the court. Jenkins grew up just down the road in Tacoma and is a proud 2016 alumnus of Wilson High School, since renamed Silas High School.

“It is essential to stay consistent with certain habits. Honestly, for me, it is really about teaching them certain things that are going to help them not only with basketball, but with their future endeavors in general,” Jenkins said. “The biggest thing in life is staying consistent with your habits and what you are doing. I believe the things you are doing off the court will translate onto the court.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

