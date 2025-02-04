Nobles bill to address student mental, behavioral health heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill to create a statewide framework for school-based mental and behavioral health services was heard in the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 5126, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would establish a coordinated network to ensure students across Washington have equitable access to mental and behavioral health resources. It aims to address the growing mental health crisis among students by streamlining state and regional services, providing clearer guidance to schools, and reducing gaps in care.

“Our schools are the first line of support for many students, but the system is too fragmented to fully meet their needs,” said Nobles. “This effort will ensure schools have the structure and tools to provide meaningful, consistent support for students, regardless of where they live. Healthy students are better equipped to succeed in the classroom and in life, and it is our responsibility to create systems that make this possible.”

The bill proposes a collaborative approach, requiring the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to work with regional Educational Service Districts and other agencies to align resources and expand support services. It includes grants to help school districts develop tailored plans to screen, identify, and respond to behavioral health concerns. Additionally, the bill includes investments in workforce development to grow the number of professionals equipped to deliver school-based behavioral health services.

