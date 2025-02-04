 Lakewood Community Foundation Fund accepting grant application – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund accepting grant application

· Leave a Comment ·

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund is now accepting applications for grants from the Lakewood community’s 501c3 organizations. Total grant funds available will be approximately $40,000, to be determined. April 11, 2025, is the deadline for grant submission.

All grants will fulfill the Fund’s ideals, as expressed in their Mission and Vision statements: 

  • Mission: To improve the lives of people in the Lakewood Community by encouraging the generosity of donors and by accepting and distributing resources through a permanent endowment.
  • Vision: Connecting donors with worthy causes to benefit the Lakewood Community.

Applications are available online at https://lakewoodcommunityfoundation.com/

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.