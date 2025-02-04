Lakewood Community Foundation Fund accepting grant application – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund is now accepting applications for grants from the Lakewood community’s 501c3 organizations. Total grant funds available will be approximately $40,000, to be determined. April 11, 2025, is the deadline for grant submission.

All grants will fulfill the Fund’s ideals, as expressed in their Mission and Vision statements:

Mission: To improve the lives of people in the Lakewood Community by encouraging the generosity of donors and by accepting and distributing resources through a permanent endowment.

Vision: Connecting donors with worthy causes to benefit the Lakewood Community.

Applications are available online at https://lakewoodcommunityfoundation.com/