Hearing: Permits for new McDonald’s restaurant, Feb. 18 – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department will be holding a public hearing for permit numbers 13614 and 13600 – Conditional Use Permit and Design Review Permit for a new McDonald’s restaurant. The proposed project consists of a new drive-through and dine-in restaurant on a vacant parcel near the intersection of San Francisco Avenue SW and Bridgeport Way SW. The proposed new commercial restaurant building would be approximately 3,900 sq ft, with supporting signage, lighting, parking, and landscape areas.

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Time : 10:30 AM

: 10:30 AM Place : Virtual meeting via Zoom

The proposal is located at San Francisco Ave SW (APN # 0219118031) located within the Neighborhood Commercial 2 (NC2) zoning district. The proposed use is identified as ‘Restaurant, café, coffee shop, drive-through services’ which is allowed in the NC2 zone upon approval of a conditional use permit.

All persons wishing to submit written comments on this project prior to the public hearing may do so by 5 PM on February 14, 2025. Written comments may also be submitted at the hearing and interested parties may testify at the public hearing.

The project files are available upon request. A copy of the staff report will be available for review through the Community Development Department five (5) calendar days prior to the public hearing.

To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to MillieAnne VanDevender, Consultant Planner, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or mvandevender@AHBL.com. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the Hearing Examiner electronically.

You may attend the public hearing virtually by utilizing the following zoom link and associated information such as dial-in information by phone, meeting ID and passcode. Outside of Public Testimony, all attendees on ZOOM will continue to have the ability to virtually raise your hand for the duration of the meeting. You will not be acknowledged, and your microphone will remain muted except for when you are called upon.

If you would like to provide live Public Comments or Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee either by calling by telephone or joining online.

By telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 849 9284 1414 and Passcode: 572654 or by visiting: https://cityoflakewood-us.zoom.us/j/84992841414?pwd=AEmtpkFSyBgq7Txc75Odw9d5D84Ptt