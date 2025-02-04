Grab your tickets to our Comedy Cafe today! – The Suburban Times

Get ready for an unforgettable evening – March 8 – with Tacoma Area Youth For Christ’s 2025 Comedy Café! Dustin Nickerson returns after selling out his 2023 appearance. Known for his quick wit, relatable humor, and clean comedy.

But this event is more than just comedy, it’s a night to savor delicious food, connect with friends old and new, and be part of something truly meaningful. You’ll have the opportunity to help send underserved youth from Pierce County to YFC Camp this summer, giving them the chance to experience hope, encouragement, and life-changing moments in a Christ-centered environment.

Mark your calendar, invite your friends, and join us in making a difference. Together, we can bring hope and love to the next generation.

Date: March 8, 2025

Location: Puget Sound Foursquare, 4020 S. 56th Street, Tacoma

Doors: 6:00 PM

Show: 7:00 PM

Tickets: $30

For more information and to buy your tickets here, or head to tacomayfc.org/comedycafe!