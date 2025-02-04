B&I Shooting update – Arrest Made – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police.

On January 17, 2025, at approximately 5:20pm, Lakewood Officers responded to a reported shooting at the B&I shopping complex (8012 S Tacoma Way). Upon arriving at the location, officers located one female that had sustained gunshot wounds. She was provided with medica aid by responding officers and then transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Shortly after officers learned that a second shooting victim was at a separate hospital. Neither victim sustained life threatening injuries. The suspect in the shooting had fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival.

Detectives have been diligently working on this case since January 17. They were able to confirm the identity of the suspect, which led to formal charging and the issuance of an arrest warrant for two counts of Assault 1st degree.

Detectives continued to follow leads and search for the suspect. On February 3, 2025, Lakewood Officers located the suspect in Federal Way, where he was a passenger in a vehicle. The Federal Way Police Department was requested to assist in his apprehension. Following a brief vehicle pursuit Victor MORAN, as well as the other occupants of the vehicle, were taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, without incident, MORAN was in possession of two firearms. MORAN was booked in to jail on the outstanding warrant for the shooting incident and these new charges. The other occupants in the vehicle were also booked for various charges.

With tireless work and diligence, detectives and officers were successful in identifying, locating and taking into custody a violent offender. The Lakewood Police Department would like to extend our thank you to the Federal Way Police Department for their assistance with this arrest.