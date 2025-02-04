 A Visit to Our Jr. Deputies – The Suburban Times

A Visit to Our Jr. Deputies

Be ready for a load of cuteness as we visit our little Jr. Deputies at Thrive preschool. Kids are full of curiosity and questions and it’s so important for them to have a positive experience and understand police officers are regular people just like them. We are thankful for our community partnerships with our local schools and businesses. Thank you for the fun day and inviting us to play!

The post A Visit to Our Jr. Deputies first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Blotter.

