Tribal Member completes WaterCorps internship – The Suburban Times

Tribal Member completes WaterCorps internship

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

For some, fishing is a relaxing weekend hobby, but for Puyallup Tribal Member Christopher Lage, it’s a way of life. While Lage was growing up, his family instilled in him a deep respect for the land and its resources.

Paired with his growing appreciation for fishing, this led him to begin discovering career opportunities in conservation. After beginning his Associate of Arts in Biology, a flyer for an internship with the Bureau of Indian Affairs WaterCorps found its way into Lage’s hands last year.

“My girlfriend and my family both shared it with me. I said, ‘This seems like a cool opportunity,’” Lage said.

He explained he had initially applied for a fisheries position 10 years ago, but unfortunately did not get hired at the time and saw door-opening potential in the internship.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

