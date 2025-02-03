Tacoma Youth Symphony – Entertainement & Memories of Don Doman – The Suburban Times

Thursday afternoon the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 was entertained by having members of the Tacoma Youth Symphony enjoy our audience. Various pieces of musical entertainment were distributed.

Tacoma Youth Symphony Association – Empowering Young Musicians – Over 60 years of symphonic education and performance that transforms young lives and enriches communities. Via music and dance.

Featured were James O. Welsch, Anna Jesen, and Dr. James Doyle: Their programs are designed to be inclusive, fun, and challenging for young musicians to help them become all they can be—as an artist and as a person. At TYSA, you’ll find a second home among a supportive family who are deeply invested in your growth and success.

Help Us Continue Transforming Lives – Whether you donate, volunteer, or sponsor, your contribution will help us continue to provide the highest quality music education and preserve a rich cultural experience. Contact TYSA at 901 Broadway, Suite 500, Tacoma, WA 98402

What really caught my attention was the comment that the Tacoma Youth Symphony was their connection to Stanley Elementary School and their long history of music, dancing, and learning. I attended Stanley from Kindergarten thru the fourth grade. This was decades and decades ago. In the fourth grade I danced with my fellow students to several European dances as well as square dancing. I loved the fifth grade girl I danced with.