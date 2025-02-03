Nobles introduces bill to update WA veterans committee – The Suburban Times

A bill to update the membership structure of the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) was heard in the Senate State Government, Tribal Affairs & Elections Committee Tuesday.

Senate Bill 5338, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would replace two positions designated for representatives from the state veterans’ homes in Orting and Retsil with at-large positions. The bill also creates opportunities for a Native American tribal veteran and a current or former member of the Washington National Guard to serve on the committee.

“The Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee plays a critical role in ensuring veterans’ needs are represented,” Nobles said. “This bill makes practical updates to strengthen its work and broaden its reach.”

The VAAC advises the governor and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WADVA) on issues affecting the state’s veteran population. Its members include representatives from veterans’ service organizations, at-large members, and liaisons to state veterans’ homes. The committee’s structure is intended to ensure that veterans’ concerns and perspectives are considered in state policies and programs.

Requested by the WADVA, the bill also preserves the VAAC’s liaison roles to veterans’ homes, ensuring their connection to the committee remains intact.

