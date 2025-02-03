City Council Statement on Immigration Enforcement, Federal Grants and Loans, and Local Infrastructure Projects – The Suburban Times

“We understand that the numerous new executive orders and implementing memorandums from the federal government —including those regarding immigration enforcement, pausing federal grants and loans, as well as delaying local infrastructure projects— may cause confusion and fear for some. We will be working closely with our state and federal partners to understand and respond to executive orders or memorandums while ensuring that our city remains a safe, welcoming, and inclusive community for all Tacomans who live, work, and play here.

“The City of Tacoma will not engage in any activities that unlawfully infringe upon the rights of our residents, and we will advocate vigorously to maintain previous commitments that the federal government has made to our community. Any request, implementing memorandum or executive order will be evaluated thoroughly to ensure it aligns with our legal and constitutional obligations while upholding our commitment to our residents.

“We recognize that trust between local government and the community is essential to public safety and well-being. Our actions will continue to reflect our dedication to fostering an environment where all residents feel secure in accessing city services and engaging in civic life.

“The City Council stands united in its commitment to fairness, due process, and the principles of equal protection under the law. We will remain vigilant in protecting the rights of all who call our city home and investments in Tacoma.”