Champions of Commerce Awards & Annual Meeting Set for February 21, 2025 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce.

Puyallup, WA – The Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Champions of Commerce Gala & Annual Meeting, taking place on Friday, February 21, 2025, at Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup. This premier event celebrates excellence among local businesses and organizations while also serving as the Chamber’s annual meeting.

The Champions of Commerce Gala is a night dedicated to recognizing outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals that contribute to the vibrancy of our community. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening featuring drinks, a gourmet dinner, live music by Chris Anderson, and an inspiring awards presentation. The event will be hosted by Saint Bryan of KING 5 Evening, adding an extra touch of excitement to the celebration.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM) Location: Pioneer Park Pavilion | 330 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

Pioneer Park Pavilion | 330 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371 Attire: Cocktail or formal wear

Tickets:

$75 – Chamber Members

– Chamber Members $85 – Non-Members

– Non-Members $600 – Table of Eight

Sponsorship opportunities are available! For more information, contact Lisa Owens at (253) 845-6755 or lisa@puyallupsumnerchamber.com.

Recognizing the Best in Business in East Pierce County

A heartfelt thank-you goes out to all who submitted nominations for the 2024 Champions of Commerce Awards. Your participation has been instrumental in making this event a success. We are excited to announce this year’s finalists in the following categories:

Company Culture Hero – Recognizing businesses that foster an outstanding workplace culture. Finalists:

Harnish Auto Family

Salon Ish

Fat Zach’s Pizza

MadCap Marketing + Creative

Knutson Farms Inc

Exceptional Business Advocate – Honoring organizations or individuals who champion business-friendly policies. Finalists:

The Lazy Ballerina

Julian Estates

The Puyallup Food Bank

Red Canoe Credit Union

The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse

Community Builder – Celebrating those who make a significant impact in the community. Finalists:

Renée Muir, Newell Hunt Furniture

Brandon Simmons, Skoolie Foundation

Kim Field, All Things Fun Sports!

Mark Crosby, Cruise Puyallup

Barb Patterson, Windmill Bistro

Newsworthy Newcomer – Highlighting successful businesses that launched in the past two years. Finalists:

Catffeinated

The Cat & Rabbitt Cake Shop

Inta Vintage

Valley Social Wine Bar and Tasting Room

Skoolie Foundation

Sustainability Steward – Recognizing leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable business practices. Finalists:

Keurig Dr Pepper

Northwest Trek Foundation

Puget Sound Energy

Waste Connections / Murrey’s Disposal

REI

Equity Advocate – Recognizing efforts to create a fair and inclusive environment for all. Finalists:

Puyallup Main Street Association

The Lazy Ballerina

Commencement Bank

Sumner-Bonney Lake School District

WorkForce Central

Comcast Business

Outstanding Veteran-Owned Business – Celebrating veteran entrepreneurs making a difference in our local economy. Finalists:

F45 Training South Hill

Catffeinated

Kanon Electric Inc

Tacoma Trophy

Wave Lending Group

Charitable Champion (Non-Profit) – Recognizing non-profit organizations that create meaningful community impact. Finalists:

Arts Downtown

Skoolie Foundation

St. Francis House

See Ya Later Foundation

Care Net of Puget Sound

Sumner Community Food Bank

Chamber Champion of Commerce – Awarded to an individual or business that exemplifies dedication to the Chamber’s mission. Finalists:

Daffodil Bowl

MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Pierce Transit

South Hill Mall

SignDog

Keurig Dr Pepper

Additionally, special Chamber-selected awards will be presented, including Ambassador of the Year and the John Porter Memorial Award, recognizing exceptional leadership and community contributions.

Ambassador of the Year: This award recognizes extraordinary commitment to volunteering, membership retainment, recruitment, and promotion. The winner will be announced at the Gala.

John Porter Memorial Award: Recognizing exceptional leadership of a cause, program, or project that significantly impacts the community and reflects the spirit of community pride and progress. Finalists:

Kathy Hayden, Mayor, City of Sumner

Kerry Yanasak, Executive Director, Puyallup Main Street Association

Monica Ricarte Powers, Executive Director, MultiCare Good Samaritan Foundation

Luke Korum, Vice President, Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan

Dave Radcliffe, CEO, The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse

About Champions of Commerce

The Champions of Commerce Awards program was launched in 2019, evolving from the Chamber’s former Rising Stars awards. Since its inception, the gala has grown into one of the most anticipated events of the year, bringing together business and community leaders for an evening of celebration and recognition. In 2025, the event will also serve as the Chamber’s annual meeting, rather than the Economic Forecast Luncheon, which will take place on March 25, 2025, at the Hansen Place in Sumner.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the businesses and individuals who make our community thrive! Secure your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable evening at the Champions of Commerce Gala & Annual Meeting.

For more information, visit www.puyallupsumnerchamber.com or contact the Chamber at (253) 845-6755.