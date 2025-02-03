Champions of Commerce Awards & Annual Meeting Set for February 21, 2025 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce.
Puyallup, WA – The Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Champions of Commerce Gala & Annual Meeting, taking place on Friday, February 21, 2025, at Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup. This premier event celebrates excellence among local businesses and organizations while also serving as the Chamber’s annual meeting.
The Champions of Commerce Gala is a night dedicated to recognizing outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals that contribute to the vibrancy of our community. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening featuring drinks, a gourmet dinner, live music by Chris Anderson, and an inspiring awards presentation. The event will be hosted by Saint Bryan of KING 5 Evening, adding an extra touch of excitement to the celebration.
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, February 21, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)
- Location: Pioneer Park Pavilion | 330 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371
- Attire: Cocktail or formal wear
Tickets:
- $75 – Chamber Members
- $85 – Non-Members
- $600 – Table of Eight
Sponsorship opportunities are available! For more information, contact Lisa Owens at (253) 845-6755 or lisa@puyallupsumnerchamber.com.
Recognizing the Best in Business in East Pierce County
A heartfelt thank-you goes out to all who submitted nominations for the 2024 Champions of Commerce Awards. Your participation has been instrumental in making this event a success. We are excited to announce this year’s finalists in the following categories:
Company Culture Hero – Recognizing businesses that foster an outstanding workplace culture. Finalists:
- Harnish Auto Family
- Salon Ish
- Fat Zach’s Pizza
- MadCap Marketing + Creative
- Knutson Farms Inc
Exceptional Business Advocate – Honoring organizations or individuals who champion business-friendly policies. Finalists:
- The Lazy Ballerina
- Julian Estates
- The Puyallup Food Bank
- Red Canoe Credit Union
- The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse
Community Builder – Celebrating those who make a significant impact in the community. Finalists:
- Renée Muir, Newell Hunt Furniture
- Brandon Simmons, Skoolie Foundation
- Kim Field, All Things Fun Sports!
- Mark Crosby, Cruise Puyallup
- Barb Patterson, Windmill Bistro
Newsworthy Newcomer – Highlighting successful businesses that launched in the past two years. Finalists:
- Catffeinated
- The Cat & Rabbitt Cake Shop
- Inta Vintage
- Valley Social Wine Bar and Tasting Room
- Skoolie Foundation
Sustainability Steward – Recognizing leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable business practices. Finalists:
- Keurig Dr Pepper
- Northwest Trek Foundation
- Puget Sound Energy
- Waste Connections / Murrey’s Disposal
- REI
Equity Advocate – Recognizing efforts to create a fair and inclusive environment for all. Finalists:
- Puyallup Main Street Association
- The Lazy Ballerina
- Commencement Bank
- Sumner-Bonney Lake School District
- WorkForce Central
- Comcast Business
Outstanding Veteran-Owned Business – Celebrating veteran entrepreneurs making a difference in our local economy. Finalists:
- F45 Training South Hill
- Catffeinated
- Kanon Electric Inc
- Tacoma Trophy
- Wave Lending Group
Charitable Champion (Non-Profit) – Recognizing non-profit organizations that create meaningful community impact. Finalists:
- Arts Downtown
- Skoolie Foundation
- St. Francis House
- See Ya Later Foundation
- Care Net of Puget Sound
- Sumner Community Food Bank
Chamber Champion of Commerce – Awarded to an individual or business that exemplifies dedication to the Chamber’s mission. Finalists:
- Daffodil Bowl
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- Pierce Transit
- South Hill Mall
- SignDog
- Keurig Dr Pepper
Additionally, special Chamber-selected awards will be presented, including Ambassador of the Year and the John Porter Memorial Award, recognizing exceptional leadership and community contributions.
Ambassador of the Year: This award recognizes extraordinary commitment to volunteering, membership retainment, recruitment, and promotion. The winner will be announced at the Gala.
John Porter Memorial Award: Recognizing exceptional leadership of a cause, program, or project that significantly impacts the community and reflects the spirit of community pride and progress. Finalists:
- Kathy Hayden, Mayor, City of Sumner
- Kerry Yanasak, Executive Director, Puyallup Main Street Association
- Monica Ricarte Powers, Executive Director, MultiCare Good Samaritan Foundation
- Luke Korum, Vice President, Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan
- Dave Radcliffe, CEO, The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse
About Champions of Commerce
The Champions of Commerce Awards program was launched in 2019, evolving from the Chamber’s former Rising Stars awards. Since its inception, the gala has grown into one of the most anticipated events of the year, bringing together business and community leaders for an evening of celebration and recognition. In 2025, the event will also serve as the Chamber’s annual meeting, rather than the Economic Forecast Luncheon, which will take place on March 25, 2025, at the Hansen Place in Sumner.
Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the businesses and individuals who make our community thrive! Secure your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable evening at the Champions of Commerce Gala & Annual Meeting.
For more information, visit www.puyallupsumnerchamber.com or contact the Chamber at (253) 845-6755.
