Alex Mills of Lakewood Earns Degree at George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Submitted by George Fox University.

Alex Mills of Lakewood was among the undergraduate, accelerated online degree, and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its midyear commencement ceremony in December of 2024. Mills earned a bachelor of science in computer science.

