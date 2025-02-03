 Alex Mills of Lakewood Earns Degree at George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Alex Mills of Lakewood Earns Degree at George Fox University

Submitted by George Fox University.

Alex Mills of Lakewood was among the undergraduate, accelerated online degree, and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its midyear commencement ceremony in December of 2024. Mills earned a bachelor of science in computer science.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, accelerated online degree programs for working adults, six seminary degrees, and 15 masters and doctoral degrees.

