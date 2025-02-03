2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Clover Park High School – The Suburban Times

This week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to Clover Park High School (CPHS) with computer science (CS) teacher Jamie Manuel and junior Chase Porter.

Manuel used to teach middle school history in Los Angeles before using his IT background to create their computer science program. “When I moved back Washington, I had a smooth transition to CPHS because the student population is very similar, and I could see the need for a CS program,” he said.

Manuel teaches intro CS, AP CS and cyber security. He is thrilled to share that the CS program will expand next year to include a networking course. “The curriculum we’ve developed, our relationships with different CS services and the new course we’re launching will help students earn the certifications they need to succeed in this field,” he said.

Above all, Manuel is proud to work with a dedicated team that supports future ready students. “The staff here are extremely dedicated and our CTE department does the hard work to make sure students have skills that the world needs,” he said.

Chase participates in the Superintendent Youth Advisory Council, DECA, ASB, football, wrestling and baseball. He is very involved and enjoys working on projects like the Be R.E.A.L. event held in the fall to welcome ninth graders. “I like helping our school build a positive culture,” he said. “I always wear a smile so people feel welcomed and included.”

Chase’s favorite subject is business and he enjoys furthering his skills in DECA. “It’s interesting to learn business vocabulary and how organizations are operated,” he said. “I also like that it combines multiple skills like reading, writing and math.”

Chase is currently applying to colleges and hopes to earn a football scholarship. He wants to continue studying business after graduation but is also open to pursuing criminal justice. “I feel like I can actually make a difference if I put my mind to it,” he said.

Go Timberwolves!