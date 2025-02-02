 Local Students Earn Dean’s List Recognition from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Local Students Earn Dean’s List Recognition from George Fox University

Submitted by George Fox University.

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2024 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The following students received recognition:

DuPont

  • Grace Adam, sophomore, studio arts and arts administration

Fircrest

  • Cipriana Flores, senior, elementary education

Lakewood

  • Albert Ehlers, senior, business administration
  • Andrew Ehlers, senior, financial services
  • Jack Sclair, freshman, a major to be determined

Tacoma

  •  Grant Bering, freshman, business administration

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, accelerated online degree programs for working adults, six seminary degrees, and 15 masters and doctoral degrees.

For more information, contact Sean Patterson, University Editor/Media Relations Coordinator, at 503-554-2127 or spatterson@georgefox.edu

