Local Students Earn Dean’s List Recognition from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2024 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The following students received recognition:

DuPont

Grace Adam, sophomore, studio arts and arts administration

Fircrest

Cipriana Flores, senior, elementary education

Lakewood

Albert Ehlers, senior, business administration

Andrew Ehlers, senior, financial services

Jack Sclair, freshman, a major to be determined

Tacoma

Grant Bering, freshman, business administration

