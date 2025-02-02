Letter: She’s A Limited Edition – The Suburban Times

Each morning over our breakfast, sometimes crunching Honey Nut Cheerios, sometimes munching sausage biscuits, we watch the island appear in the darkness.

The forested haven for eagles seems suspended in space on an almost indistinguishable line barely separating the dark water from the brightening sky.

From our comfortable couch in the darkened room where we cuddle together beneath the cover and no words are spoken and no sound is heard except that of a spoon against the bowl, ever so slowly pictures yet to be hung and windows yet to be washed come into view.

I smiled when I saw it.

The top of the Cheerio box with the love-shaped morsel of hearty goodness, qualified with an available one-time-only, abbreviated offer.

That’s what the woman is whose heart beats next to mine.

She is high in demand; hard to find; valuable, desirable, collectable.

She is unique, special, and rare.

She’s a limited edition.

She is irreplaceable.

And she is mine.