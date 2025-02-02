Letter: A Secretary of Peace: A Necessary Counterbalance to War – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

For decades, the United States has engaged in conflicts that have yielded little more than loss—of lives, resources, and global credibility. From Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan, we have poured trillions into wars without clear objectives, waged under the guise of national security but often driven by political and economic interests. While we have mastered the battlefield through technology and firepower, we have won little in the way of lasting peace. Isn’t it time we rethink our priorities?

A Cabinet-level Secretary of Peace could serve as a crucial counterbalance to the militaristic impulses that have dominated U.S. foreign policy. While the Secretary of Defense ensures military readiness, a Secretary of Peace would focus on conflict prevention, diplomacy, and post-war reconciliation. This role would prioritize negotiation over aggression, fund education and economic development in troubled regions, and foster alliances based on mutual benefit rather than military dominance.

Other nations have prioritized peacebuilding over war-making, and the U.S. must follow suit if it hopes to maintain moral authority. The cost of war is staggering—not just in dollars, but in human suffering. Redirecting even a fraction of our defense budget toward diplomacy and conflict resolution could create a safer, more stable world.

A nation that spends so much on war must invest equally in peace. Establishing a Secretary of Peace would be a bold step toward a future where America is known not for its military might, but for its leadership in forging a more just and peaceful world.