Crozier named Charles Wright Academy Lower School Director – The Suburban Times

Stephani Crozier has been named Lower School Director at Charles Wright Academy. Crozier has served as interim director for the past six months and recently completed a confirmation process.

“Stephani joined the CWA community in 2018, as a first grade teacher,” wrote Rachel Rippl, Interim Head of School, in a January 29 email to the CWA community. “During her time at CWA she has been the Lower School Department Chair, served on our Academic Leadership Team, worked as our Lower School instructional coach, and lead work in our curriculum and professional development. She has also been through many leadership training programs throughout her time here and in Seattle.”

Before coming to CWA, Stephani worked in Seattle Public Schools for almost 10 years as a teacher in various grades and held various leadership roles. She attended Santa Clara University, graduating with a BS in Psychology, and received a Masters Degree in teaching from Seattle University. She also holds a National Board Certification in Literacy.