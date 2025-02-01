Tacoma City Council Adopts Ordinance 29015 to Help Food and Beverage Businesses Navigate Grease Interceptor Requirements – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash – The Tacoma City Council adopted Ordinance 29015 to help food and beverage businesses navigate grease interceptor requirements, promoting economic growth, and fostering a more equitable business environment in Tacoma. The ordinance requires people involved in commercial real estate transactions of food and beverage businesses, such as registered real estate brokers and property managers, in Tacoma to share an educational flyer produced by the City of Tacoma about grease interceptors with potential tenants or buyers. This approach helps ensure entrepreneurs are aware of potential infrastructure requirements before signing a lease or purchasing a property.

“I have always prioritized the growth of small and micro-businesses here in Tacoma and believe that, by providing clear and upfront information about grease interceptors, we can help prevent costly surprises and delays, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best – making our community shine,” said Council Member Olgy Diaz. “This ordinance is one step we can take as a City Council because, ultimately, we all want to help business owners have the information they need to build a responsible business plan that works for them and thrive in Tacoma. There is more to do on this topic, and I will continue to be a champion for local restaurants.”

Grease protection is an essential element for restaurants, cafes, catering facilities, commissaries, hotels, cafeterias, convenience stores, full-service grocery stores, schools, hospitals, and food manufacturing plants. Grease interceptors are installed on sewer water drain lines and are designed to remove fats, oils, and grease (FOG) from wastewater. Fats, oils, and grease from cooking can stick to things in our wastewater collection system pipes. This can cause blockages resulting in raw sewage coming out of the system impacting streets, private property and receiving waters.

“As the Chair of our Economic Development Committee, I know that small businesses are vital to Tacoma’s economy and the well-being of our residents,” said Deputy Mayor Kiara Daniels. “I am excited to see we are advancing a new way to be more proactive in ensuring that businesses are informed about our requirements. This is a step in the right direction, and I am committed to continue examining the impact of our grease interceptor requirements on local businesses.”

“Tacoma is a community that loves its small businesses and wants to see them thrive,” said Council Member Joe Bushnell. “It’s also a community with locally owned restaurants that enhance and, in many cases, help define Tacoma’s neighborhoods. The City wants them to succeed. At the end of the day, restaurant owners should have all the facts before they select a location, so they can make sensible financial decisions on the front end and build all required infrastructure into their business plan.”

Registered real estate brokers and property managers in Tacoma will receive an educational flyer from the City’s Environmental Services Department notifying them of this change in requirements. A downloadable copy of the educational flyer will also be available on the City of Tacoma’s website. This flyer will clarify to the business community the best points of contact at the City of Tacoma to answer their grease interceptor permitting questions. The City will encourage the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to provide the flyer any time they engage with food- or beverage-related businesses.