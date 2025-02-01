Strickland, Kim, and Min Honor Korean American Military Hero Col. Young Oak Kim – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

U.S. Representatives Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), Young Kim (CA-40), and Dave Min (CA-47), the three Korean American U.S. Representatives, reintroduced a bipartisan bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Colonel Young Oak Kim in recognition of his extraordinary heroism, leadership, and humanitarianism.

“As the three Korean Americans in the U.S. House of Representatives, we have come together to recognize the exemplary legacy of Colonel Young Oak Kim. He is more than deserving of this high honor as a military hero during both World War II and the Korean War, and as a steadfast community leader and humanitarian,” said Strickland.

“Colonel Young Oak Kim was a dedicated military hero, from helping liberate Rome from Nazi control during WWII to commanding a U.S. Army battalion during the Korean War. Even after his time in the military, he devoted his life to service, and I feel so blessed to have called him a good friend and mentor,” said Congresswoman Young Oak Kim. “I am humbled to use my voice to honor him, just as he told me to honor our shared name, country, and duty to public service. I am glad that all Korean American members of Congress could come together to work to award him this belated and well-deserved Congressional Gold Medal.”

“Colonel Young Oak Kim was a hero and trailblazer who should have received the Congressional Gold Medal decades ago. Despite the discrimination he faced, he courageously fought for the U.S. Army — becoming the first officer of color to lead an Army battalion in battle. His sacrifices paved the way for the next generation of Korean Americans to serve their country. Colonel Kim’s story deserves to be told everywhere, and I am hopeful he will soon receive this long overdue recognition,” said Congressman Dave Min.

Read the text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND:

Young Oak Kim was born to Korean American immigrants in Los Angeles in 1919. Upon the outbreak of World War II, Kim tried to enlist in the U.S. Army but was denied because he was Asian American. Once Congress extended conscription to Asian Americans, however, Kim embarked on a remarkable military career. Among his courageous achievements, Kim volunteered to infiltrate German territory to obtain information that helped lead to the liberation of Rome. Kim was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his valor.

Kim rejoined the U.S. Army when the Korean War began in 1950. As commander of the First Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, he became the first officer of color in U.S. history to command an Army battalion on the battlefield. While in Seoul, Kim exemplified humanitarian leadership by leading his battalion to sponsor an orphanage of more than 500 children.

In 1972, Kim retired from the Army at the rank of Colonel. Upon returning to Los Angeles, Kim became a civic leader. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Kim founded cultural centers and non-profits to serve the community’s pan-Asian immigrant community. Kim’s institutions, including the Koreatown Youth and Community Center, the Center for the Pacific Asian Family, and the Korean Health, Education, Information and Research Center, continue to serve the community today.

The contributions and leadership of Korean Americans are often overlooked by Congress. It is time to begin rectifying these omissions and award the Congressional Gold Medal to Colonel Young Oak Kim.