Ride Pierce Transit Fare Free on Tuesday, Feb. 4 – The Suburban Times

Ride Pierce Transit Fare Free on Tuesday, Feb. 4

Pierce Transit is inviting everyone to ride local bus, SHUTTLE and Runner services for free on Tuesday, Feb. 4 for Transit Equity Day. This day commemorates the birthday of African American civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, best remembered for her brave act of resistance when she refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 and demanded an end to segregation on transit systems. Transit Equity Day is a national day of action to recognize and promote the importance of equity in public transportation.

Pierce Transit is committed to providing safe, accessible and affordable transportation for everyone in its service area. On February 4, join Pierce Transit in recognizing Transit Equity Day and acknowledging what it represents by getting on board Pierce Transit services for free. Information on routes, schedules and trip planning can be found online at PierceTransit.org or by calling Customer Service at 253.581.8000.

