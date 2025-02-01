 Lakewood Elks to host Whimsical Fairyland Party – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Elks to host Whimsical Fairyland Party

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Lakewood Elks.

LAKEWOOD – Are you ready for a magical day? Step into a whimsical Fairy Wonderland! 

$25 includes tea party, w/ Tea & Coco Bar, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, tiara or crown, games, dancing, photo op & more! Come dressed in your fairy best & win the costume contest.

Reservations Required by February 21. Call us at 253-588-2388 or come by the office (6313 75th St W, Lakewood) Tuesday-Friday from 11 am-4 pm.

Contests will be based by age groups. This event is open for all fairies.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.