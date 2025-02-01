Lakewood Elks to host Whimsical Fairyland Party – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Elks.

LAKEWOOD – Are you ready for a magical day? Step into a whimsical Fairy Wonderland!

$25 includes tea party, w/ Tea & Coco Bar, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, tiara or crown, games, dancing, photo op & more! Come dressed in your fairy best & win the costume contest.

Reservations Required by February 21. Call us at 253-588-2388 or come by the office (6313 75th St W, Lakewood) Tuesday-Friday from 11 am-4 pm.

Contests will be based by age groups. This event is open for all fairies.