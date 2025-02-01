Home in Tacoma Implementation Begins February 1 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Following extensive community engagement, and the adoption of Ordinance 28793 last November, the City of Tacoma’s implementation of the Home in Tacoma zoning and standards package is set to begin this Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The package introduces new zoning regulations aimed at promoting greater housing diversity and affordability throughout Tacoma, including the establishment of three new Urban Residential (UR) zones which will replace existing residential zoning. These zones will accommodate a variety of innovative housing types like houseplexes, backyard cottages, rowhouses, courtyard housing, and multiplexes.

In addition, the package revises minimum parking requirements, emphasizes tree preservation and planting initiatives, and allows for more flexible subdivision of lots and non-residential uses.

More information on Ordinance 28793 – including summary sheets, final code, an interactive zoning map, and other project materials – are available at cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma.

Permitting information is available at tacomapermits.org.

Community members with questions on Home in Tacoma can contact Alyssa Torrez at atorrez@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 878-3767.