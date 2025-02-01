 Home in Tacoma Implementation Begins February 1 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Home in Tacoma Implementation Begins February 1

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. — Following extensive community engagement, and the adoption of Ordinance 28793 last November, the City of Tacoma’s implementation of the Home in Tacoma zoning and standards package is set to begin this Saturday, February 1, 2025. 

The package introduces new zoning regulations aimed at promoting greater housing diversity and affordability throughout Tacoma, including the establishment of three new Urban Residential (UR) zones which will replace existing residential zoning. These zones will accommodate a variety of innovative housing types like houseplexes, backyard cottages, rowhouses, courtyard housing, and multiplexes. 

In addition, the package revises minimum parking requirements, emphasizes tree preservation and planting initiatives, and allows for more flexible subdivision of lots and non-residential uses. 

More information on Ordinance 28793 – including summary sheets, final code, an interactive zoning map, and other project materials – are available at cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma.

Permitting information is available at tacomapermits.org.  

Community members with questions on Home in Tacoma can contact Alyssa Torrez at atorrez@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 878-3767.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.