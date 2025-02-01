 General Enrollment Period For Medicare Part B – The Suburban Times

General Enrollment Period For Medicare Part B

If you did not apply for Medicare Part B (medical insurance) within 3 months before or after turning age 65, you have another chance each year during the General Enrollment Period. The period runs from January 1 to March 31 every year. 

If you didn’t enroll in Part B when you’re first eligible, you may have to pay a late enrollment penalty for as long as you have Part B coverage. Your monthly premium will increase 10% for each 12-month period that you were eligible for Part B but did not sign up for it. Your coverage starts the first day of the month after you sign up. 

To learn more about Medicare, please visit our Medicare Benefits page at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare

You may also read our Medicare publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10043.pdf

Please share this information with your friends and loved ones who may need it. 

