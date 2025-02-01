 9th Ave SW Closed for Construction Starting in February – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

9th Ave SW Closed for Construction Starting in February

· · Leave a Comment ·

Beginning Monday, February 3, 2025, 9th Ave SW between S Meridian and 5th St SW will be closed to all vehicle traffic. The City is reconstructing 9th Ave into a Festival Street, which is a flexible space that is pedestrian-oriented and can be used to host events and festivals. Construction is anticipated to be completed in September.

Due to the long-term closure, drivers will need to use alternate routes.

In addition to vehicles, pedestrian access to 9th Ave SW will be limited. Patrons will still have access to the Gold and Red Gates during Fair events, such as Spring Fair, Taste NW, and Fall Fair. The City is coordinating with the Fair to notify visitors prior to these events.

We understand that this is a significant closure that will impact many people, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during construction. Once completed, the Festival Street will improve pedestrian safety, upgrade our infrastructure, and strengthen the Fair’s connection to downtown. For more information about this exciting project, please go to our website.

Watch our video about this project by visiting our YouTube channel.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.