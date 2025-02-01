 5th Street Waterway Work Party, 9 Feb – The Suburban Times

5th Street Waterway Work Party, 9 Feb

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

After the good work of volunteers who have removed the blackberries and prepared the site along the 5th St Waterway Trail, it is time to get the native plants in the ground.

With many helpful hands on site, we’ll be finished way ahead of the later afternoon start of the Superbowl. You won’t miss those commercials.

  • Tools are provided. Bring gloves, sturdy boots.
  • Refreshments will be on hand.
  • Cancelled if rain is too obnoxious or temp is below freezing
  • Parking: Wallace St, 5th & Jackson, or Beech St near Saltars Point Elementary.

Questions?  Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comast.net

