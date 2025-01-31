Obituary Notices – January 31, 2025 – The Suburban Times

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Dawn Hope Kroll.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Princita Bautista; Tellas Orlando Booker; Cecill D. Gabriel; Steven Hicks; Jack Michael McVay; Nasir Muhammad; Easton Earl Patton.
Fir Lane Memorial Park: Theodore N. Nottage; Nancy K. Hinkson; Louise B. James.
Powers Funeral Home: Richard William Morgan; Donald Keith Moore; Beverly Jean Schmit; Mary Ella McMillan; Richard Lewis Williams; Elaine Marie Smith; June Malotutoatasi Uiki; Donald Birkett; Clare Heathcote; Sandra Kellogg.
