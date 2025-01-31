 Human Services selected for J-PAL North America incubator to evaluate opioid treatment programs – The Suburban Times

Human Services selected for J-PAL North America incubator to evaluate opioid treatment programs

Pierce County Human Services is proud to collaborate with J-PAL North America to evaluate two programs aimed at addressing the opioid crisis in our community.

The first study will examine how extended stays in fentanyl detox programs impact successful inpatient treatment completion and hospital utilization. The second will evaluate the effectiveness of providing medication and outreach services through a mobile distribution unit in increasing program engagement and reducing substance use.

This opportunity allows us to work alongside researchers and leverage rigorous evidence to guide funding decisions, optimize resource utilization, and advocate for necessary investments to support individuals facing opioid use disorder.

We are committed to using data-driven insights to inform policy and create meaningful change for our community. Stay tuned for updates as we move forward with these important evaluations.

Read more about this partnership by visiting https://news.mit.edu/2024/j-pal-north-america-announces-evaluation-incubator-collaborators-1115.



