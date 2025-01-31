Free community trainings: Stomp out child molesters in real life & online – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Children’s Advocacy Center.

Every year, 400,000 kids in this country will be sexually abused.

Most child molesters carry on throughout their lifetime, never outed by their victims.

Ending their cycle of abuse starts with a watchful, informed adult.

The Children’s Advocacy Center at Mary Bridge Children’s is offering community trainings for adults interested in protecting youth in the real world (IRL) and online; 2/3 and 2/25, respectively.

Free midday sessions at the University Place Public Library will cover the dynamics and prevalence of sexual abuse against minors, and what to do when an allegation arises.

Registration links are available below and the Center is available to answer questions at 253-403-1478. Similar statewide resources are Olympia-based and available at Children’s Advocacy Centers.

Protecting Your Children: Sexual Abuse Prevention Training

Monday, February 3, 2025 – 1-3 p.m. Click here to register.

This two-hour training, presented by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Pierce County, will cover child abuse statistics, offender behavior and prevention.

Participants will:

Learn definitions, local statistics and law/policy for sex offenders

Gain insight into how offenders behave and target communities, families and children

Understand prevention steps adults can take to protect children, and what to do if you learn of an allegation

Content warning: This workshop contains video interviews with convicted sex offenders and graphic discussion of crimes.

Protecting Your Children: Internet Safety

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 – 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Click here to register.

This internet safety training, presented by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Pierce County, aims to help participants: