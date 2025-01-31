Five Benefits You Can Apply For Online at SSA – The Suburban Times

We continue to make it easier for you to access our programs and benefits. Our website –www.SSA.gov– offers a convenient way to apply online for benefits.

You can apply for:

Retirement or Spouse’s Benefits – You must be at least 61 years and 9 months and want your benefits to start in no more than 4 months. Apply at www.ssa.gov/retirement.

– You can use our online application at www.ssa.gov/disability to apply for disability benefits if you: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – SSI provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have limited income and few resources. People age 65 and older without disabilities who have limited income and resources may also be eligible for SSI. Some adults with disabilities who meet certain requirements may complete the application process online. To learn more, visit www.ssa.gov/ssi. If you cannot visit our website, you can call 1-800-772-1213 to schedule an appointment. (If you are deaf or hard of hearing, you may contact our TTY/TDD number, 1-800-325-0778.)

If you are not already receiving Social Security benefits, you should apply for Medicare up to 3 months before turning age 65 at www.ssa.gov/medicare. You should consider your Medicare options even if you are still working and covered under an employer group health plan (or your spouse’s employer health plan through their active employment).

Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Costs – The Extra Help program helps Medicare beneficiaries with prescription drug costs, like deductibles and copays. People on Medicare who need assistance with the cost of their medications can apply for Extra Help at www.ssa.gov/medicare/part-d-extra-help.

Please share this information with those who need it.