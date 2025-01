The Next Downtown Neighborhood Association will be Wednesday, February 12 2025 (5:30-7:00 PM) at the Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Tiffany Speir, the Planning Division Manager at City of Lakewood will be giving a presentation on Downtown Subarea Plan! Also Police and Fire we have representatives to report out.