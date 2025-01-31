City of Tacoma’s Passage of Resolution 41609 Deprioritizes Local Enforcement Against Entheogen-Related Activities  – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash – The Tacoma City Council passed Resolution 41609, which declares entheogen-related activities among the City of Tacoma’s lowest law enforcement priorities. It also declares the Tacoma City Council’s support for decriminalizing entheogens in order to open doors to mental health treatment research. District 5 Council Member Joe Bushnell was joined by co-sponsors Mayor Victoria Woodards, At-large Council Member Olgy Diaz, and District 3 Council Member Jamika Scott in bringing forward resolution 41609.



“This resolution is a testament to our commitment to exploring innovative and compassionate approaches to mental health,” said Council Member Joe Bushnell. “In the United States, there are 22 veterans a day who commit suicide. As a veteran who lives with PTSD, I’m acutely aware of the challenges faced by those struggling with mental health conditions. The promising research on the therapeutic potential of entheogens, particularly psilocybin, offers a beacon of hope. By declaring our support for decriminalizing these substances, we can advocate for further research and potentially life-changing treatments.”

Scientific studies have demonstrated the efficacy of entheogens in treating various conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and PTSD. The FDA has even designated psilocybin-assisted therapy as a breakthrough therapy for treatment-resistant depression.

Tacoma joins a growing list of Washington state jurisdictions – including Seattle, Port Townsend, Olympia, and Jefferson County – that have made entheogen-related activities among the lowest law enforcement priorities locally.