18th ST SW Closed for Emergency Repairs – The Suburban Times

18th ST SW Closed for Emergency Repairs

Public Works has closed 18th St SW from W Pioneer to 5th Ave SW due to a sinkhole that has appeared in the road (see map image below). Crews anticipate the closure to last for two weeks while they assess the underground utility conditions and complete roadway repairs. Contractors will begin work on Monday, February 3rd. We appreciate everyone’s patience, especially the residents who live and commute along this section of 18th St SW. 

For questions about this emergency repair, please contact Drew Young, Capital Division Supervisor, at dyoung@puyallupwa.gov.

