The Dangers of Prolonged Thumb-sucking and Pacifier Use – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dr. Jeff Reynolds.

Thumb-sucking, finger-sucking or pacifier use should be discontinued before a child reaches three years of age so it does not cause oral health problems that can end up costing a lot of money to fix.

Seeing a baby suck on a pacifier or an infant on their thumb is one of those memories a parent will keep forever. Most hospitals even send home a rubber green pacifier with a newborn baby. And while it is normal for small children to use a pacifier or their thumb to calm down or to stop crying, prolonged usage of either can lead to oral health problems down the line.

In general, according to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, children up to the age of three will not face issues from the use of pacifiers or thumb-sucking, but if they keep that habit up as they age there can be major issues with their bite, their teeth, chewing, how their mouth rests and problems with their tongue.

Thumb-sucking, finger-sucking or pacifier use should be discontinued before a child reaches three years of age. If not stopped, these habits can harm the eruption and position of the permanent teeth, and affect the health of surrounding oral tissues.”

These habits tend to persist because of physical and emotional stimuli, including boredom, hunger, stress, hyperactivity, pleasure, sadness and various kinds of disabilities. An increase in your child’s level of stress or anxiety can lead to the continuation of the thumb-sucking habit beyond a healthy age.

There are five main issues that may arise from prolonged thumb-sucking or pacifier use:

Open bite: Upper and lower teeth don’t touch when the mouth is closed.

Increased overjet: Upper jaw and teeth protrude excessively forward.

Chewing: Upper and lower teeth don’t articulate correctly to provide a solid chewing surface.

Cross bite: Upper back teeth sit inside the bottom teeth and appear tilted inward toward your tongue, instead of lining up straight and fitting into each other.

Tongue thrust compensation: An infant generally pushes their tongue out when swallowing, while children and adults rest the tongue against the roof of their mouth.

All five of these issues can cause too much pressure being placed on the teeth and jaw, leading to speech impediments, issues with facial development and gum problems – they can also eventually require surgery.

There are no ready-made recipes from stopping your child from sucking their thumb, but some of the more popular methods include:

Adhesive plaster or tape on the digit

Verbal reminders

Reward systems

Mittens

Fidget spinners

Provide a replacement object to soothe your child, like a blanket or toy

Oral appliances

Braces

Remember, a child utilizes their thumb or a pacifier for a reason, so offering encouragement and helping them come up with other solutions to overcome boredom or anxiety is the way to go.

Jeff Reynolds, DMD, is a Delta Dental of Washington member dentist and serves as the Dental Care & Dental Director for Community Health Care (www.commhealth.org).